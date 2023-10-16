"Deputy Chief of Army Reserve's Inspiring Visit: Fort Hunter Liggett Capabilities Brief and Student Encouragement"

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA – The U.S. Army Reserve Deputy Chief (DCAR), Maj. Gen. Gregory Mosser visited Fort Hunter Liggett on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for a comprehensive capabilities brief and an installation overview. This visit marks a significant event in enhancing the cooperation between Fort Hunter Liggett and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Maj. Gen. Mosser was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Tracy Smith, the Commanding General (CG) of the 63rd Readiness Division, and the 63rd's CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bethurem. Serving as hosts for the installation tour were Fort Hunter Liggett's Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Amorris Conley, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Rupp.

The visit commenced with a briefing at the Network Enterprise Center (NEC) by Director Ben Quick, offering valuable insights into the facility's capabilities. The next stop on the tour was an aerial overview of Fort Hunter Liggett, guided by Blake Mcsorley, FHL's Range Operations Officer, providing a bird's-eye view of the sprawling installation.

An additional stop on the tour was a visit to the Equipment Concentration Site facility, where Jose Torres, the Site Manager, provided a synopsis of the facility's operations.

Maj. Gen. Mosser and Maj. Gen. Smith then visited the 80th Training Command (TTC), demonstrating their commitment to engaging with soldiers at all levels of the organization. Their range visit to the training area presented a unique opportunity to connect with students and commend them for their dedication and hard work in their Army Reserve careers.

Both generals shared invaluable insights on perseverance and encouraged the students to channel their efforts toward achieving higher goals while remaining steadfast and focused. Their inspiring words underscored the Army Reserve's commitment to providing opportunities for promotion within the ranks.

As a token of appreciation and recognition for excellence, the Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve and the 63rd Readiness Division CG presented challenge coins to the students, highlighting the Army Reserve's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

This visit serves as a testament to the strong partnership between the U.S. Army Reserve and Fort Hunter Liggett and reaffirms their collective dedication to the development and success of our soldiers.

