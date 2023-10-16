Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Air National Guard to Induct Service Members into 2023 Flight of Honor

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Anna Long 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Saint Paul, Minn. - The Minnesota National Guard will honor eight individuals by induction into the 2023 Court of Honor at a ceremony held at the 133rd Airlift Wing, located at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
    "The Flight of Honor celebrates the very best of the people in our organization,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Blomquist, Minnesota Air National Guard’s Chief of Staff. “This year's inductees contributed to making the Minnesota Air National Guard what it is today. Their legacy will be remembered for generations."
    The Flight of Honor recognizes past and present Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, 148th Fighter Wing, and Joint Force Headquarters who have distinguished themselves with notable professional achievement, service or heroism.
    Airmen inducted into the 2023 Minnesota Flight of Honor will be:
    • Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Kenneth J. Stromquist
    • Col. (Ret.) Michael A. Germain
    • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Russell J. Jensen (Deceased)
    • Maj. (Ret.) John A. Rutoski
    • Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) David S. Himmer
    • Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Andrew J. Long
    • Master Sgt. (Ret.) Bryan E. Carpentier
    • Tech. Sgt. Richard H. Childs

