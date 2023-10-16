Privates Matthew, Connor and Griffin Wehr, Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, earn the title Marine as not just brothers, but brothers in arms.



Growing up, the Wehr triplets were close but would often fall into many disagreements. Though not being in agreeance on most things, the brothers sought out to endure the same challenge of earning the title of United States Marine.



When arriving on the depot, the brothers often found it difficult to adjust to recruit training. They soon felt like the odd ones out with their drill instructors for being brothers.



"At first it was hard. It seemed like everywhere we went we were always sought out," Griffin said. "They would always find the three of us."



Though the adjustment process isn't easy on any recruit, the brothers knew they had each other and would find they could use this to their advantage.



"I would say it was definitely easier because at the end of the day we knew we had someone to talk to. If we ever felt a certain type of way, we would always be able to talk to each other," said Griffin.



Although they used each other as a sense of support, the brothers would often still argue, often blaming one another for being the reason they would get into trouble.



As training continued, they began to adjust more to the Recruit Training process. The Wehr brothers would begin to work more collectively together and help one another back up.



"The later we got in the phases the more tight we got with each other, we stopped arguing over the stupid things and through the phases we learned how to work as a team," said Griffin.



Although being together for the majority of their Recruit Training cycle, the brothers were always cognizant of the potential they could be split. They would constantly be cognizant of the potential that one of them could be recycled to another company based on lack of performance or injury.



"It's kind of crazy, every week it seemed like a recruit was getting dropped, so I am glad that we all made it through. We all stayed in the same platoon the entire time," Matthew stated.



Throughout training, the brothers would always be at competition and trying to outperform one another. This would work in their favor as it kept the Wehr brothers motivated throughout training.



"I would say having my brothers here definitely motivated me," said Griffin.



"If I saw them putting out, it would make me want to put out even more. It was like everything was a competition in recruit training."



Despite always being in mental competition with one another, the brothers would often go against each other in physical events. The drill instructors of the brothers knew the brothers wouldn't want to lose to the other, so they used that as a way to ensure they would try their hardest during events.



"I kind of enjoyed it because we got to fight each other during pugil sticks and I got to take my anger out on them, which was pretty fun," said Matthew.



With Recruit Training coming towards an end, the recruits would do more team building exercises to help build camaraderie within the platoon.



The brothers would often find themselves in groups with one another during Basic Warrior Training and the Crucible, the 54-hour culminating event of Recruit Training.



Meant to be a challenge of mental and physical capability developed during their cycle, the Crucible would be very challenging on the then recruits. They would oftentimes have to rely on their brothers and other recruits for the completion of events.



"I think being together on the crucible was definitely beneficial because we were able to work together, get through the events faster, and it just made it way easier," Connor said.



Following the completion of the Crucible the brothers would have to then endure a 9-mile hike from the training site to Iwo Jima monument on the parade deck, where they were awarded the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor from their Dis, claiming the title U.S. Marines.



"I feel very proud of myself and my brothers," said Griffin. "I definitely couldn't have done it without them. They kept me motivated knowing that if they could do it, I could do it."



After 13-weeks enduring all the challenges that Recruit Training has to offer, Privates Connor, Matthew and Griffin Wehr had rightfully earned the title U.S. Marines with their brothers beside them every step of the way.



"I'm glad that bootcamp came to an end and that we all got to do it together because in 20 years, 30 years we're all going to look back and talk about these memories we made together and I am glad I got to make these memories with my brothers," said Connor.



Following the conclusion of Recruit Training, the brothers feel as if they now share a new bond besides being triplets.



"I would say the Marine Corps has brought us way closer than we were before," said Griffin.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 15:22 Story ID: 455998 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wehr Triplets, by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.