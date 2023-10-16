Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, transition from recruits to United States Marines on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The Wehr brothers are triplets that went through Recruit Training on the buddy program. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Bradley Williams
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8076226
|VIRIN:
|231017-M-CT495-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|517.59 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Wehr Triplets [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
