    The Wehr Triplets [Image 3 of 4]

    The Wehr Triplets

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, transition from recruits to United States Marines on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The Wehr brothers are triplets that went through Recruit Training on the buddy program. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Bradley Williams

    TAGS

    siblings
    triplets
    brothers
    Marine Corps
    bootcamp
    buddy program

