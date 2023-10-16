Cheyenne Celebrates Milestone as 153rd Security Forces Squadron Unveils First Permanent Facility in Over Two Decades

Cheyenne, Wyoming - On Sunday, October 15, 2023, amid exuberant
cheers and applause, the 153rd Security Forces Squadron
commemorated the grand opening of their new permanent facility
at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, signifying the
squadron's first permanent home in over two decades.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by military personnel,
local officials, and enthusiastic community members, was a
historic moment for the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, which has
long awaited a dedicated space to carry out its vital mission of
providing security to local, state, and federal interests.
Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming
National Guard, congratulated the wing on its achievement and
spoke to the bright future of the squadron, saying, "This is
where the discipline, culture, all the trials and tribulations,
and all the things that will happen in the future will all occur
within these walls. Celebrating this facility is an important
milestone."
For the last two decades, the 153rd SFS had been operating out of
temporary facilities, notably a mobile facility that became all
but permanent as the years went on. Their unwavering commitment
and dedication to their mission were evident, but the lack of a
permanent facility often posed logistical challenges. The newly
inaugurated building, located on base grounds, now provides them
with a state-of-the-art, purpose-built home.
The newly constructed facility boasts cutting-edge technology
and modern amenities, including bulletproof glass,
ballistic-resistant masonry, and is rated against extreme
seismic activity. The facility will serve as a hub for both
training and operational activities, supporting the squadron in
its mission to protect vital resources, infrastructure, and
personnel.
Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Rhodes, 153rd Wing Command Chief and former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 153rd SFS, who attended the ceremony, spoke passionately about the squadron's commitment to their
mission. "This moment has been awaited for two decades, a moment
that signifies progress, dedication, and the realization of a
long-held dream. We gathered here with hearts full of excitement
and gratitude to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new
chapter in our journey. It is not just a building we're
inaugurating today; it is a testament to perseverance, passion,
and resilience of all those who contributed to this journey."
Brig. Gen. Justin R. Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General of the
Wyoming National Guard, echoed these sentiments. "This was home
for a whole generation of Security Forces folks, and they did
not complain. They were happy that the problem was being
addressed, but it was never about them. They really are a team,
and it shows every day."
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by an open house,
allowing attendees to tour the new facility and witness the
modern infrastructure that will bolster the squadron's
capabilities.
The 153rd SFS's new permanent home represents more than just
bricks and mortar. It symbolizes a brighter future for the
dedicated men and women who serve their country with pride and
excellence. As they embark on this new chapter, the Cheyenne
community stands ready to support them every step of the way.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 13:03
|Story ID:
|455977
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
