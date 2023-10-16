Cheyenne Celebrates Milestone as 153rd Security Forces Squadron Unveils First Permanent Facility in Over Two Decades

Cheyenne, Wyoming - On Sunday, October 15, 2023, amid exuberant

cheers and applause, the 153rd Security Forces Squadron

commemorated the grand opening of their new permanent facility

at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, signifying the

squadron's first permanent home in over two decades.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by military personnel,

local officials, and enthusiastic community members, was a

historic moment for the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, which has

long awaited a dedicated space to carry out its vital mission of

providing security to local, state, and federal interests.



Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming

National Guard, congratulated the wing on its achievement and

spoke to the bright future of the squadron, saying, "This is

where the discipline, culture, all the trials and tribulations,

and all the things that will happen in the future will all occur

within these walls. Celebrating this facility is an important

milestone."



For the last two decades, the 153rd SFS had been operating out of

temporary facilities, notably a mobile facility that became all

but permanent as the years went on. Their unwavering commitment

and dedication to their mission were evident, but the lack of a

permanent facility often posed logistical challenges. The newly

inaugurated building, located on base grounds, now provides them

with a state-of-the-art, purpose-built home.



The newly constructed facility boasts cutting-edge technology

and modern amenities, including bulletproof glass,

ballistic-resistant masonry, and is rated against extreme

seismic activity. The facility will serve as a hub for both

training and operational activities, supporting the squadron in

its mission to protect vital resources, infrastructure, and

personnel.



Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Rhodes, 153rd Wing Command Chief and former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 153rd SFS, who attended the ceremony, spoke passionately about the squadron's commitment to their

mission. "This moment has been awaited for two decades, a moment

that signifies progress, dedication, and the realization of a

long-held dream. We gathered here with hearts full of excitement

and gratitude to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new

chapter in our journey. It is not just a building we're

inaugurating today; it is a testament to perseverance, passion,

and resilience of all those who contributed to this journey."



Brig. Gen. Justin R. Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General of the

Wyoming National Guard, echoed these sentiments. "This was home

for a whole generation of Security Forces folks, and they did

not complain. They were happy that the problem was being

addressed, but it was never about them. They really are a team,

and it shows every day."



The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by an open house,

allowing attendees to tour the new facility and witness the

modern infrastructure that will bolster the squadron's

capabilities.



The 153rd SFS's new permanent home represents more than just

bricks and mortar. It symbolizes a brighter future for the

dedicated men and women who serve their country with pride and

excellence. As they embark on this new chapter, the Cheyenne

community stands ready to support them every step of the way.

