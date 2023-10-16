Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheyenne Celebrates Milestone as 153rd Security Forces Squadron Unveils First Permanent Facility in Over Two Decades

    Photo By Senior Airman Kylee Warren | Honor Guard members from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, take part...... read more read more

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Lee Murphy 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Cheyenne, Wyoming - On Sunday, October 15, 2023, amid exuberant
    cheers and applause, the 153rd Security Forces Squadron
    commemorated the grand opening of their new permanent facility
    at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, signifying the
    squadron's first permanent home in over two decades.

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by military personnel,
    local officials, and enthusiastic community members, was a
    historic moment for the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, which has
    long awaited a dedicated space to carry out its vital mission of
    providing security to local, state, and federal interests.

    Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming
    National Guard, congratulated the wing on its achievement and
    spoke to the bright future of the squadron, saying, "This is
    where the discipline, culture, all the trials and tribulations,
    and all the things that will happen in the future will all occur
    within these walls. Celebrating this facility is an important
    milestone."

    For the last two decades, the 153rd SFS had been operating out of
    temporary facilities, notably a mobile facility that became all
    but permanent as the years went on. Their unwavering commitment
    and dedication to their mission were evident, but the lack of a
    permanent facility often posed logistical challenges. The newly
    inaugurated building, located on base grounds, now provides them
    with a state-of-the-art, purpose-built home.

    The newly constructed facility boasts cutting-edge technology
    and modern amenities, including bulletproof glass,
    ballistic-resistant masonry, and is rated against extreme
    seismic activity. The facility will serve as a hub for both
    training and operational activities, supporting the squadron in
    its mission to protect vital resources, infrastructure, and
    personnel.

    Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Rhodes, 153rd Wing Command Chief and former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 153rd SFS, who attended the ceremony, spoke passionately about the squadron's commitment to their
    mission. "This moment has been awaited for two decades, a moment
    that signifies progress, dedication, and the realization of a
    long-held dream. We gathered here with hearts full of excitement
    and gratitude to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new
    chapter in our journey. It is not just a building we're
    inaugurating today; it is a testament to perseverance, passion,
    and resilience of all those who contributed to this journey."

    Brig. Gen. Justin R. Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General of the
    Wyoming National Guard, echoed these sentiments. "This was home
    for a whole generation of Security Forces folks, and they did
    not complain. They were happy that the problem was being
    addressed, but it was never about them. They really are a team,
    and it shows every day."

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by an open house,
    allowing attendees to tour the new facility and witness the
    modern infrastructure that will bolster the squadron's
    capabilities.

    The 153rd SFS's new permanent home represents more than just
    bricks and mortar. It symbolizes a brighter future for the
    dedicated men and women who serve their country with pride and
    excellence. As they embark on this new chapter, the Cheyenne
    community stands ready to support them every step of the way.

