NAS Sigonella Service Members Earn German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 17, 2023) Service members on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella had the distinct opportunity to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) during a two-day event featuring various physical fitness challenges, Oct. 14-15.



The GAFPB is a military decoration of the Bundeswehr (German Federal Armed Forces), and is worn by all German service members of all ranks.



The proficiency badge is a requirement for German soldiers to serve in the Bundeswehr, but the test to earn the badge also provides an opportunity to strengthen relations with allies, said NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force Chief of Staff, German Col. Hans Knittlmeier.



“It’s like the Olympic Games; the same reason behind it,” said Col. Knittlmeier. “The cohesion of the alliance, playing together and doing things together in a military environment is what makes it so awesome.”



Earning the GAFPB is a German military tradition and no small feat. Participants must complete four different, rigorous challenges to be awarded a badge. There are three badges; Bronze, Silver and Gold. The type of badge awarded is determined by the speed in which the events are completed, and accuracy in the marksmanship challenge.



U.S., Italian and German service members all came together during the two-day event to support and motivate one another; to push through and overcome the difficult tasks.



“It’s like any shared experience – it doesn't matter who you are or where you’re from when you're out doing the same difficult tasks,” said Naval Air Station Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Aaron Shoemaker. “It’s hard not to cheer for those different from you. So, in a way, it kind of brings us together as we’re all facing the same obstacles.”



Each participant must first complete a basic fitness test, which consists of a 110 meter (120 yard) shuttle run, a timed chin-up/flexed-arm hang, and a 1000 meter (.62 miles) run. In the next evaluation, participants must successfully swim 100 meters (109 yards) in uniform in less than four minutes.



The longest and most difficult evaluation of the event is the ruck march. Participants carry a 33 pound backpack while wearing battle dress. To achieve gold, the participant must march 12 km (7.5 miles) in 120 minutes, but complete 9 km (5.6 miles) in 90 minutes, or 6 km (3.7 miles) in 60 minutes to qualify for a badge. The event concludes with a marksmanship test. Three targets must all be hit from a distance of 20 meters (21.9 yards), from the standing position. All five rounds must be hits to achieve gold in this challenge.



“While this challenge was for fun, the entire team here in Sigonella does the same thing in the operational world, too,” said Shoemaker. “We come together to do tough things and get the job done. So, it’s just another awesome day for teamwork and camaraderie.”



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:20 Story ID: 455930 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella Service Members Earn German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.