Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs

Courtesy Photo | Pyeongtaek City Council Chairman Seung Yeong Yoo (left) presents a plaque to Jeff M. Nagan (right), the USAG Humphreys public affairs director in recogniztion of the contributions by the Humphreys public affairs office in promoting Korean culture and history during a Pyeongtaek Cultural Day event, Oct. 13.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Pyeongtaek City officials recognized members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys for their contributions in promoting Korean culture and history during a Pyeongtaek Cultural Day event, Oct. 13.



Pyeongtaek City Council Chairman Seung Yeong Yoo presented a plaque to Jeff M. Nagan, the USAG Humphreys public affairs director.



“Pyeongtaek City is thankful for the hard work and dedication of both Humphreys and Osan public affairs offices,” said Yoo. “Through their efforts, the military community has a greater appreciation of the rich culture of Korea.”



Since the decline of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been greater emphasis to revitalize relations with the community through deliberate and continuous engagement, said Nagan, who has led the Humphreys public affairs office for the last year.



“It’s truly a team effort,” said Nagan. “The Humphreys public affairs team is actively engaged with the community to identify opportunities of mutual benefit. The Korean people have been gracious in ensuring U.S. service members and their families get the most out of their time here. Korean hospitality is second to none.”



In the last year, the USAG Humphreys public affairs office has supported more than 30 cultural tours, giving more than 2,000 service members and families an opportunity to see Korea and learn more about Korea’s history and culture. Similarly, the office has provided more than 10 on-base tours for more than 300 area stakeholders and community members.



“USAG Humphreys is the cornerstone of the ironclad ROK-US alliance,” said Nagan. “Every opportunity a U.S. service member positively engages with the community serves to further strengthen and broaden that alliance.”