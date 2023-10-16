Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs Office

Pyeongtaek City Council Chairman Seung Yeong Yoo (left) presents a plaque to Jeff M. Nagan (right), the USAG Humphreys public affairs director in recogniztion of the contributions by the Humphreys public affairs office in promoting Korean culture and history during a Pyeongtaek Cultural Day event, Oct. 13. (photo provided)

