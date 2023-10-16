Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs Office

    Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs Office

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    Pyeongtaek City Council Chairman Seung Yeong Yoo (left) presents a plaque to Jeff M. Nagan (right), the USAG Humphreys public affairs director in recogniztion of the contributions by the Humphreys public affairs office in promoting Korean culture and history during a Pyeongtaek Cultural Day event, Oct. 13. (photo provided)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 02:01
    Photo ID: 8074900
    VIRIN: 231013-A-A1109-2124
    Resolution: 891x1335
    Size: 965.19 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pyeongtaek awards Humphreys Public Affairs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT