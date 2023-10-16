Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sergeant Mitchell Giles Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sergeant Mitchell Giles Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt. Mitchell Giles, from Manhattan Beach, California, is a 35N, Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), assigned to Detachment Hawaii, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8. see less | View Image Page

Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt. Mitchell Giles, from Manhattan Beach, California, is a 35N, Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), assigned to Detachment Hawaii, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8.



QUICK SKETCH:

MOS and duty position: 35N, TDNA, DET HI, 782d MI BN (CYBER)

Hometown: Manhattan Beach, CA

College: working on my bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security and Software Development from the University of Maryland Global Campus



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

Serving in the Army means a recognition that you are part of something greater than yourself. I am motivated to serve by the love I have for my wife and kids, my family, the freedoms I enjoy and the desire to have a positive impact on the future of this Nation.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING FOR THE BDE TEAM

I began training in January 2023. I have always had a passion for running long distance races and was excited for the opportunity to apply that passion on behalf of the 780th MI Brigade. The Army Ten-Miler is a great experience to unite with thousands of Soldiers from around the world and to compete on an awesome course around our Nation’s Capital. I was honored to run alongside other members of the Brigade.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I intend on completing 20 years of honorable service in the Army. I am working on finishing my bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity and Software Development. My wife and I have been married for 12 years, and we will spend many more creating a beautiful life for our 3 boys.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” ~Steve Prefontaine