Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sergeant Mitchell Giles
Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt. Mitchell Giles, from Manhattan Beach, California, is a 35N, Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), assigned to Detachment Hawaii, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 17:55
|Photo ID:
|8074433
|VIRIN:
|231016-O-PX639-3065
|Resolution:
|1500x1500
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
