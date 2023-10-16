Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt. Mitchell Giles, from Manhattan Beach, California, is a 35N, Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), assigned to Detachment Hawaii, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8.

    This work, Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sergeant Mitchell Giles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber
    Army Ten-Miler

