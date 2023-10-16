Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center to conduct drills as part of earthquake exercise 2023 Great California Shakeout

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Story by Cpl. Breanna Eason 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. - A mass notification and earthquake drill will take place at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center at 10:19 a.m., Oct. 19, 2023, in conjunction with 2023 Great California ShakeOut Exercise.

    The purpose of this drill is to test all mass notification systems, including the base-wide public address system and digital notifications, and provide an opportunity for all MCAGCC personnel to test their individual earthquake action plans. The exercise will prepare MCAGCC personnel and families to react in the event of an earthquake.

    To receive notifications, update personal contact information, and add family members to the Marine Corps Mass Notification System, base personnel can click on the “Purple Globe” icon in their computer system. If there is no “Purple Globe” but you have access to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network, you can reach Self-Service via the following URL at https://alerts1.mcdsus.mcds.usmc.mil/.

    For more information visit the Ready Marine Corps website at https://www.ready.marines.mil and Great California ShakeOut website at https://www.shakeout.org/.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Operational readiness exercise

    weather
    USMC
    preparedness
    Disaster
    SoCal

