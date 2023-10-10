MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Boost Financial Support of Military Quality-of-Life Programs

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardmembers know about the exclusive savings, discounts and benefits they receive—but they also help give back to military communities around the world.



When shoppers use MILITARY STAR, exchanges and commissaries avoid costly bank transaction fees that can add up to tens of millions of dollars each year. Last year, the savings to the military resale community was more than $32 million.



Nearly $21 million of that was saved at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores, which re-invest 100% of earnings to strengthen vital military Quality-of-Life support. Transaction fee savings is a force multiplier for the hard-earned benefits of service members and their families.



Exchange shoppers generated $214 million in 2022 for Quality-of-Life programs, part of the $3.5 billion in earnings the Exchange has generated in the last 10 years, improving the lives of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families.



“Whenever shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card, they get the individual benefits, as well as the benefit of helping their community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The positive effect of MILITARY STAR goes beyond personal savings to make a difference for all who serve and have served.”



The MILITARY STAR card, available exclusively to service members, retirees, Veterans, military dependents and Department of Defense civilians, is accepted at all Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange, Coast Guard Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency stores.



Other benefits of the card include:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Unlimited 2% rewards on purchases. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing plan).

• No late, annual or over-limit fees.

• Same low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



