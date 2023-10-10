Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Doherty Arlington, Va. -- Command Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Doherty Arlington, Va. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Doherty, a 36B, Finance noncommissioned officer and Army National Guardsman (ARNG) from Beverly, Massachusetts, is assigned as the senior enlisted leader for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB) and Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8. The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries. see less | View Image Page

QUICK SKETCH:

MOS and duty position: 36B/ Finance, senior enlisted leader, 126th CPB, Task Force 126, TFE VIII

Hometown: Beverly, MA

High School: Medford, MA | AS in Criminal Justice from Bunker Hill; BS in Criminal Justice from UMASS Boston; MA in Counseling and Military resilience from Liberty University

Certifications/Training: ACAMS



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT MEMORY WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE ABOUT THE ATM?

Had a set running program of three times a week as well as strength training. A lasting memory was being able to run alongside my TF126 Soldiers



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

Assist my battalion commander in leading a successful TFE rotation and the Joint Forces Headquarters-Cyber mission leaving our mission in a better spot than we fell in on while at the same time allowing my Soldiers to gain as much training as possible to enhance both their military and civilian careers.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE?

My wife! We as Soldiers cannot do what we do without a strong family base as home. Families are the unsung heroes of most military mobilizations.



FAVORITE QUOTE?

“A pat on the back is only 6 inches away from a kick in the ass” Doug Flutie