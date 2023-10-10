Army Cyber Snapshot Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Doherty



Arlington, Va. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Doherty, a 36B, Finance noncommissioned officer and Army National Guardsman (ARNG) from Beverly, Massachusetts, is assigned as the senior enlisted leader for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB) and Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8.



The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries.

