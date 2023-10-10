185th Air Refueling Wing Military Ball headlined by Maj. Gen. Vaughan

The 185th Air Refueling Wing featured Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, the Director of Space Operations for the National Guard Bureau, as the keynote speaker for a military ball over the October training weekend in South Sioux City.



Vaughan is the senior joint space officer and military advisor for space operations to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.



Vaughan advised senior members to take junior members under their wing and explain what “readiness” means to them. Vaughan also encouraged unit members to continuously better themselves, trust in themselves and their leaders, and to adopt victory mindset.



“Just by showing up here, just being here and bringing your family,” said Vaughan, “You are showing what you are fighting for,” said Vaughan.



This was the first ball the unit has held since 2019 and approximately 500 service members and guests were in attendance. Events like this had previously been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.



Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, reflected on the hard work the unit has performed in training, over deployments, and in response to Covid.



“I feel like we have left our mark these last four years,” said Morrison.



In addition to food and festivities, the event also honored fallen service members with the 185th ARW’s honor guard and a remembrance ceremony for prisoners of war, and those missing in action.



Following Vaughan’s speech, the unit presented him with a gift in appreciation for speaking at the event.

