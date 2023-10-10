Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th Air Refueling Wing Military Ball headlined by Maj. Gen. Vaughan

    SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, presents Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, the Director of Space Operations for the National Guard Bureau, with a 185th Tail Flash Plaque. The 185th featured Vaughan as the keynote speaker for a military ball over the October training weekend in South Sioux City.

    Ceremony
    Military Ball
    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Major General Edward Vaughan
    185th Air Refueling

