Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, presents Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, the Director of Space Operations for the National Guard Bureau, with a 185th Tail Flash Plaque. The 185th featured Vaughan as the keynote speaker for a military ball over the October training weekend in South Sioux City.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:33 Photo ID: 8072185 VIRIN: 231014-Z-KI557-1150 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 11.61 MB Location: SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 185th Air Refueling Wing Military Ball headlined by Maj. Gen. Vaughan, by MSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.