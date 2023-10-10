Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Nevada Guardsman’s Commitment to Service and Dedication

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Nevada Guardsman’s commitment to selfless service and dedication



By Spc. Adrianne Lopez

Joint Force Headquarters



Sgt. Michael Childs, a dedicated public servant, is making a significant impact both as a member of the Nevada Army National Guard and in his civilian career. His journey, filled with dedication, resilience, and a deep commitment to community, serves as an inspiration for many.



Childs' story begins in Mexico, where he grew up. In 2010, at the age of 20, he embarked on a life-changing journey to the United States. His departure from his homeland was prompted by challenging circumstances, and his parents encouraged him to explore the opportunities that awaited him in the U.S.



“My dad told me to pack a couple of bags and that I was going to go to the US for a little bit,” Childs said. “Let things calm down and then we'll see what we do from there. In February 2010, I got the opportunity to come to the US by myself.”



Childs joined the Army National Guard with a strong sense of duty and a desire to contribute to his community. His enlistment was a deliberate choice, driven by a commitment to serve a greater cause. This decision marked the beginning of his journey in service and leadership, aligning with the military's core values.



“I wanted to serve the country that allowed me and gave me the opportunity to be here to open the doors for me and my future family,” Childs said. “After joining the military, I got my citizenship through the military, and that opened the door for joining a law enforcement department.”



Childs' commitment to his community extends beyond his military service. In his civilian career, he works on the Community Oriented Policing Team for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He plays a vital role in community outreach, ensuring that the local community, particularly the Hispanic community, is well-informed and prepared for various events and celebrations.



“I saw in the Hispanic communities that there was no trust between the communities and law enforcement,” Childs said. “So I wanted to show them that you can trust law enforcement and you can be part of law enforcement.”



Childs' dedication to community engagement aligns with his broader goal of being the best human he can be, making a positive impact both personally and for the world.



For Childs, family is paramount. His primary aspiration in life is to provide a bright future for his children and ensure they have access to opportunities that he didn't have while growing up in Mexico. He understands the value of staying true to one's roots and has a deep sense of gratitude for the support he's received from his family and the people who have helped him along his journey.



“I never had a chance to do sports in Mexico,” Childs said. “There were no classes or jiu-jitsu or Little League baseball or this or that. So that's one thing I'm looking forward is for my oldest one, who is already on the volleyball club, but my two little ones, I want to start them with Little league baseball.”



“I'm where I am because a lot of people supported me to get here,” Childs said. “I just want to thank everyone, especially my wife and my family now. I just feel blessed.”



Childs' story is one of determination, sacrifice, and service. His unwavering commitment to the Army values and his dedication to community outreach reflect the qualities of an exemplary and compassionate individual. Childs' journey is a testament to the power of resilience, humility, and the pursuit of a better future for oneself and the generations to come.

