    Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Nevada Guardsman’s Commitment to Service and Dedication

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Childs poses for a photo at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 21, 2023. The Nevada National Guard is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Hispanic Soldiers' stories. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.) (This photo has been edited to enhance the subject.)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023
    LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Nevada National Guard
    240th/777th Engineer Company

