Fall Fashion for All! Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Fall Trend Campaign Launches Oct. 13

DALLAS – The latest in fall fashion is at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service—tax-free.



Military shoppers can check out top trends and everyday military-exclusive savings with the Fall Fashion for All campaign, featured in the Exchange’s weekly sales flyers from Oct. 13 to 26.



MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can receive an additional 10% off plus earn double points on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, watches and beauty purchases from Oct. 13 to 26.



The weekly sales flyers, found at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads, showcase the campaign featuring the season’s hottest clothing, footwear, handbags, accessories, jewelry and more. The campaign also calls out trending styles featured under trend stories such as Fall Romance, Dressy & Polished, The Fall Shoe Edit, Denim for Days, Plaid for All, The Color of Envy and more.



“The Fall Fashion for All campaign lets shoppers see what’s new for the season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With prices up to 30% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, the military community can get great deals on the looks they love.”



The Fall Fashion for All campaign highlights looks for the whole family from top brands like Levi’s, Old Navy and Gap. Additional favorite brands include Free People, American Eagle, Aerie, Kendra Scott, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Kate Spade, Brahmin and more. Shoppers will also find exciting new brand launches: On Running shoes for men and women, Kylie Cosmetics and Tom Ford fragrance.



Shoppers can keep up with the Fall Fashion for All campaign by following the Exchange online and looking for the #TrendyPicks hashtag:

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/shopmyexchange

X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange



Active-duty service members and their families, military retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense civilians can shop the deals in-store and online. Honorably discharged Veterans can save at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their Exchange benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.