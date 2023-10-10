Veterans Can Shop Tax-Free with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – For Curnie Bryant Jr., the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is more than a place to shop—it’s home.



“I enjoy myself at the PX,” said Bryant, a Little Rock, Ark., resident and Veterans of Foreign Wars member who served in the Army for 20 years. “I frequent the Little Rock Air Force Base Exchange, and I can go in and ask questions with no problem. There is always good camaraderie there.”



And, for 18.5 million honorably discharged Veterans and 4.1 million disabled Veterans who didn’t retire from the military, the Exchange is still home. All honorably discharged Veterans can shop tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com. All disabled Veterans can use their hard-earned Exchange benefit in person at PXs and BXs.



“I’m always looking to save a penny here, a penny there,” said Air Force Veteran David Carr, who served for three years, including 1 ½ years in Vietnam. “Every penny adds up.”



Carr learned about the Exchange’s expanded patronage at the American Legion’s 104th national convention in Charlotte, N.C. and planned to share the good news with fellow members of Post 65 in Statesville, N.C.



Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran, championed expanding shopping benefits at ShopMyExchange.com and for disabled Veterans in-store.



“While serving in the Army as a platoon leader, I saw many Soldiers return broken from Vietnam,” Shull said. “No one thanked them for their service. I always felt that we had never treated them the way we should have. Tax-free shopping for life is a tangible way to honor their service and welcome them home.”



At the Exchange, Veterans can find military-exclusive prices in addition to the everyday tax-free savings on name brands, including The Home Depot, Sunglass Hut, Bath & Body Works and Old Navy.



By shopping in-store or online, Veterans give back to current Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families as 100% of the Exchange’s earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



“Shopping with the Exchange is a virtuous circle,” Shull said. “Team Exchange wants Veterans to know: You are always welcome here.”



Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their shopping benefit.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



