The 10th Mountain Division hosts Army Career Day on Fort Drum

Photo By Spc. Kasimir Jackson | Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Bisek, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kasimir Jackson | Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Bisek, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company, instructs students on how to properly don a gas mask in eight seconds during Army Career Day, on Oct. 12, 2023, at the 2nd Battalion 10th Aviation Regiment Hanger on Fort Drum Wheeler Sacks Airfield. After receiving instructions, the students would then attempt to also try put on and clear the mask within eight seconds. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kasimir Jackson) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 12, 2023) — The 10th Mountain Division hosted the Army Career Day event for students and teachers from 15 school districts in four counties surrounding Fort Drum area in attendance Oct. 12 on Wheeler-Sacks Army Airfield. The event was meant to build trust within the local community and showcase the many different job opportunities the Army has to offer.



The 10th Mountain Division Band played rock hits to welcome students and teachers as they began to flow into the hangar at around 9 a.m.

“We want people to know what goes on, on Fort Drum,” said Lt. Col. Marc Cleveland, 10th Mountain Division information operations officer. “Having students, teachers, leadership from BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) – people from four different counties and 15 school districts – allows individuals to see what we do and be more supportive of the military.”

All parties visiting Fort Drum during the event had an opportunity to tour military vehicles, watch live demonstrations, and speak with Soldiers about their day-to-day lives.

“If we can inform people of the opportunities that exist for them, I think we’ve done our job,” Cleveland said.

“I believe that coming out here today definitely changed my mind and perspective about the military and what they're about,” said Kaden Gornair, a student attending Belleville-Henderson Central School.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Bisek, attached to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, said he believes events like this help to build trust within the community because they allow Army personnel to show who they really are.

“This gives the community and students a chance to see, touch, and feel what the [Army] is,” Bisek said. “Without communication, you can’t really build a relationship or mutual trust.”

The Fort Drum Army Career Day is an opportunity to expose the North Country community to the military lifestyle. The Fort Drum leadership wants the surrounding area to understand that we are responsible and committed community partners.