FRANK CABLE RETURNS HOME FROM REPAIRS

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 9, 2023) – The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender, USS Frank Cable (AS 40), returned to its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Oct. 6, after completing a regular overhaul at Mare Island Dry Dock, in Vallejo, California.



The ship returned to its homeport to resume its mission of repairing, rearming, and resupplying submarines and tended units operating in the Indo-Pacific region.



Frank Cable operates with a hybrid crew comprised of U.S. Navy sailors, and civilian service mariners employed by Military Sealift Command (MSC). While in dry dock, the ship received several repairs and upgrades to reinforce its long-term mission readiness.



“I’m excited for the crew to return home and reunite with friends and family. I’m also very proud of the way our combined crew worked tirelessly side-by-side to complete the overhaul and return Frank Cable to Guam to resume our role as the lead maintenance activity,” said Capt. John T. Frye, commanding officer of Frank Cable.



As lead maintenance activity (LMA), Frank Cable will serve as the ‘anchor’ of forward-deployed submarine maintenance and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific, and the repairs and upgrades Frank Cable completed during the overhaul enhanced the ship’s abilities to deliver top-tier support as LMA.



“We’ve been training our sailors to get into the repair mindset and focus on our ship’s mission of repair, rearm and resupply,” said Chief Hull Technician Ryan Magee. “Our sailors are expertly trained to execute our mission, and we’re excited to repair forward-deployed assets as LMA. I know I speak for the whole crew when I say we are all very excited to be back in Guam. It’s been a long time since we have been at our home port, and it’s wonderful to see our families and friends.”



For more information about Frank Cable, visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 22:44 Story ID: 455686 Location: GU Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRANK CABLE RETURNS HOME FROM REPAIRS, by SA Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.