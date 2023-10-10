413th CSB completes end of fiscal year, prepares for FY24

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (October 12, 2023) – Members of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade closed out fiscal 2023 recently executing 2,063 contracting actions valued at more than $217 million supporting U.S. Army Pacific and Installation Management Command.



The 413th CSB staff effectively managed various contracts through meticulous planning to enhance the readiness and capabilities for U.S. Army Pacific and IMCOM garrisons in the region.



Brigade Soldiers and Army civilians completed contracting actions throughout the fiscal year for infrastructure, base operations and support services, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, and mission support such as Operation Pathways. As the fiscal landscape continues to evolve, the 413th CSB staff is proactively focusing on improving its contracting support in FY24. Recently, the unit conducted a two-day after-action review to identify areas for improvement and streamline contracting processes and procedures.



“Conducting this end-of-fiscal year AAR is invaluable. It allows the 413th CSB to reflect on its accomplishments and challenges,” said Col. Jason Miles, the 413th CSB commander. “By analyzing various metrics and approaches, the unit can identify best practices, pinpoint areas for improvement, and implement solutions to achieve specific goals.



The AAR included a mix of civilian and military members throughout the brigade allowing everyone to contribute to effecting positive change within the organization while promoting transparency and a sense of ownership. For many attendees, this was their first experience witnessing how the brigade collaborates to set a path forward for each fiscal year.



During the AAR, the regional contracting offices and staff presented their observations on the previous fiscal year, identifying strengths and weaknesses that enabled or stunted mission success. Using butcher block paper groups captured thoughts as teams, allowing team members to share ideas and engage in interactive group discussions, which were then shared with everyone.



Additionally, discussions covered ways to improve staff communication, talent management, hiring processes, and mentorship. Participants consistently highlighted the significance of providing contracting 101 training to mission partners so they can better understand the complexity of contracting and the importance of timely submission of requirements. Another meaningful discussion was centered on leveraging the newly implemented Contracting Master Gunner to track the knowledge and capabilities of the entire workforce. The Command team also took advantage of the event to publicly recognize outstanding civilian and military team members, presenting awards or unit coins to those who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the fiscal year.



“The exceptional performance of the 413th CSB in FY23 highlights its vital role in supporting U.S. Army Pacific and IMCOM,” Miles said. “Through meticulous planning, efficient execution, and a commitment to continuous improvement, the unit has set a benchmark for excellence.”



The men and women of the 413th CSB plan, synchronize and execute theater support contracting across the U.S. Army Pacific region. In addition, brigade members provide expeditionary contracting support to joint forces across the Pacific.



About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:30 Story ID: 455642 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 413th CSB completes end of fiscal year, prepares for FY24, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.