    413th CSB completes end of fiscal year, prepares for FY24

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Members of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade draft a list of sustainment and improvements for fiscal 2023 Oct. 5 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 8068177
    VIRIN: 231005-A-CZ274-1001
    Resolution: 858x493
    Size: 193.1 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 413th CSB completes end of fiscal year, prepares for FY24, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    413th CSB completes end of fiscal year, prepares for FY24

    #armycontracting

