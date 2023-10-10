Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs Offers New Online System to Submit Support Requests

Space Launch Delta 30 (SLD 30) Public Affairs is stepping into the digital age with an innovative solution to simplify and expedite work order requests for photo, video, audio, graphics, media, and editorial support. The introduction of the PA Productivity Portal, or P3, marks a significant advancement in managing public affairs operations efficiently.



“We’re committed to embracing technological advancements to improve our operations and better serve our stakeholders,” said Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman, who manages SLD 30 PA’s command information section.



P3 provides a user-friendly platform that allows customers to access and submit service requests with ease. The portal is accessible at https://safpa.appianportals.com/request, eliminating the need for the traditional Air Force Form 833 submission method. Once customers access the portal, they will enter their email, servicing location (Vandenberg SFB), servicing team (Space Launch Delta 30), and select the service being requested (general PA support or studio photography). Customers will then be prompted to fill in specific details about their request.



“In addition to helping our customers, P3 is a mission-management tool designed to enhance our team’s efficiency,” said Layman. “This system enables the coordination of timely operations, precise tracking of equipment acquisition and usage, strategic planning of targeted communications, and the centralization of operational analysis and improvements in public affairs methodologies.”



SLD 30 Public Affairs will continue to implement P3 system updates and developments to provide a consistently smooth experience for all users, ensuring that it aligns seamlessly with their needs. For those seeking guidance on how to use the new system for service requests, a training video example is available at https://dvidshub.net/r/7dbjni and https://dvidshub.net/r/lc5fva. It offers an in-depth tutorial on navigating the portal and submitting service requests efficiently.

