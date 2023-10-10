D.C. National Guard Sergeant Major Honors Hispanic Heritage Everyday

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Esmeralda Vaquerano's journey into the military began at the age of 18 when she enlisted in the active-duty component of the Army. Her decision coincided with the events of September 11, yet she embarked on this path driven by a desire to secure a better future for herself and her family. Born to first-generation American parents, with her father being an immigrant, Esmeralda cherished her dual identity as both a Mexican American and a proud American.



Her decision to join the Army was not met with immediate approval from her family, particularly her father, who felt a mix of concern and hesitation. However, he eventually signed the papers, recognizing the opportunities and benefits the military could provide. Over the years, their pride in Esmeralda's service has grown immensely.



Despite her demanding military career, Esmeralda remains deeply connected to her Hispanic heritage. Traditional dishes like tamales and mole continue to grace her family's holiday table. She humorously recalls debates with her sister about serving these dishes during Thanksgiving, a typical American holiday. For Esmeralda, the blend of American and Hispanic traditions exemplifies the richness of her cultural identity.



Furthermore, Esmeralda embraces the power of music in preserving her heritage. Mariachi music, once an acquired taste, now resonates deeply with her, bringing back memories of her childhood and family gatherings. She proudly sees her daughters singing along to these songs, passing on the traditions to the next generation. Throughout her military career, Esmeralda Vaquerano has achieved significant milestones. Notably, she attended the resident course at the Service Academy, an honor that she cherishes. Today, as a sergeant major, she recognizes the importance of her position as a Hispanic woman in a leadership role. She acknowledges the low percentage of females and Hispanic individuals who reach this rank, and it serves as a constant source of motivation to excel.



Esmeralda currently serves as the G-1 (personnel) sergeant major for the District of Columbia Army National Guard. She believes mentorship has played a crucial role in her journey. Leaders she admired taught her the importance of upholding standards while also understanding the human element within the military. Her mentors instilled the value of recognizing the signs of distress or struggle in fellow soldiers and addressing them proactively. This empathetic approach, she believes, is vital to ensuring the well-being of all service members.



Esmeralda Vaquerano firmly believes that showcasing diverse role models within the military can inspire the next generation. Her presence as a Hispanic sergeant major stands as a testament to the possibilities within the armed forces. She emphasizes the need to continue promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly during Hispanic Heritage Month. By highlighting the stories of soldiers like her, the military can encourage aspiring leaders from all backgrounds to pursue their goals.



Esmeralda's advice to young soldiers, especially women aspiring to leadership roles, is simple yet profound: live by the NCO creed. Understanding its principles and applying them throughout one's career can lead to success and fulfillment. She encourages future leaders to embrace their responsibilities, uphold standards, and prioritize the well-being of their fellow soldiers.



Sgt. Maj. Esmeralda Vaquerano's journey is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and pride that exemplify the Hispanic and Latino community in the United States. Her story, rich with cultural traditions and military accomplishments, serves as an inspiring example during Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and beyond.

