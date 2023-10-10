Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Sergeant Major Honors Hispanic Heritage Everyday

    D.C. National Guard Sergeant Major Honors Hispanic Heritage Everyday

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alex Cano 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Esmeralda Vaquerano, G-1 sergeant major, District of Columbia National Guard, poses for a photo outside the D.C. Armory Sept. 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Vacquerano reflects on how culture and growing up as a first generation American has shaped her life and career during Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alex Cano)

    D.C. National Guard Sergeant Major Honors Hispanic Heritage Everyday

