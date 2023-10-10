San Antonio Couple Enlists in the Navy

Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO – (September 29, 2023) Embarking on both a journey of love and service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO – (September 29, 2023) Embarking on both a journey of love and service to their country, Tony Botello and Angelique Gomez set sail into the uncharted waters of married life and military duty as they embrace the call of the Navy. Tony graduated from South San Antonio High School and Angelique is a graduate from John Jay High School both are 2019 graduates. They will ship to basic training on the same day and attend the same technical school. The couple were recruited out of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Ingram. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story by: Allen Cordova, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs



San Antonio- (Sept. 25, 2023) Embarking on both a journey of love and service to their country, Tony Botello and Angelique Gomez set sail into the uncharted waters of married life and military duty as they embrace the call of the Navy.



Newlyweds Tony and Angelique, who hail from San Antonio, Texas, will both serve as a Personnel Specialist in the Navy’s Administrative Field.



“I joined the Navy to learn discipline, travel, and be able to better myself and my future family,” said Tony, who after high school was working and paying for college. “I was talking with my dad and decided that the military was the obvious way to go.”



According to Angelique, she is a little reserved and is joining the Navy to become more sociable, explore new places, and work on self-improvement.



“When we first met, we were interested in the military, but I was working toward my bachelor’s degree and he [Tony] was working toward his associates,” said Angelique, who was working toward her degree in criminology at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA). “We both decided to join the military and finish our degree’s in the Navy.”



Tony completed his high school education at South San Antonio High School, while Angelique graduated from John Jay High School, both are part of the Class of 2019.



They will commence their basic training on the same day and subsequently attend the same technical school.



“I was thinking about joining the military since high school,” said Angelique who has two brothers serving in the military. “My little brother is in the Navy and serving as a Hospital Corpsman. He is the one who inspired me, when he got home from boot camp and “A” school he was telling me how he enjoyed it.”



Tony’s grandfather, who also served in the Navy would tell him stories about his time in the service.



After finishing their recruit training, commonly referred to as boot camp, the couple will be relocated to Meridian, Mississippi. There, they will undergo training to become Personnel Specialists. This five-week course will cover various administrative procedures, including managing military pay, maintaining military personnel records, and providing Navy personnel with information about general education and advancement opportunities.



The couple was recruited by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Castilleja assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Ingram.

“I had a conversation with an Air Force recruiter, while Tony had a discussion with the Navy,” said Angelique. “My husband praised Petty Officer Castilleja for being pleasant and supportive, and that’s when I made up my mind and chose the Navy.”



