CARAT BRUNEI 2023 CONCLUDES

Commander, Task Force 72 Public Affairs



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (September 26, 2023) – The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron SIXTEEN (VP-16) completed exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei in Bandar Seri Begawan on September 15th.



CARAT Brunei stands as the primary annual bilateral exercise conducted by the United States and Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), with a central mission of enhancing interoperability to collectively tackle common maritime challenges and bolster security in the region.



"CARAT Brunei is a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Brunei and to exchange knowledge and ideas on how to better protect the maritime community to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Liz Millward, VP-16 Mission Commander. “I think this was an invaluable experience for our team to learn from our Royal Brunei Partners and experience cross cultural teamwork.”



The agenda included an aviation information exchange and incorporated the P-8A “Poseidon” maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) from VP-16. MPRA play a crucial role in enabling nations to conduct surveillance and monitoring activities within their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and to provide vital support in search and rescue (SAR) missions. Throughout the CARAT exercise, VP-16 collaborated closely with the RBAF to improve interoperability and refine cooperative tactics to increase Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).



These combined activities further fortify the growing partnership between the nations, fostering improved cooperation between the countries’ armed forces. VP-16 conducted two flights as part of the exercise, with one focused on MDA and the other dedicated to a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX). During the MDA flight, VP-16 demonstrated the ability of MPRA to support regional maritime security by deterring illegal fishing in EEZs and monitoring the maritime commons for illicit activity. The SAREX involved the successful identification of a simulated vessel in distress, followed by the coordinated activation of response assets, including the Royal Brunei Navy ship KDB DARULAMAN, the US Coast Guard cutter MUNRO, and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces S70i helicopter which executed the rescue.



"This is a wonderful opportunity for our force to learn and gain experience from our US partners,” said 989 Maj(U) Arif Syazwi bin Haji Mohammad Idris, Commanding Officer (acting) of RBAF No. 14 Squadron. “It’s always great to see the sharing of ideas and knowledge between our two great countries."



The VP-16 “War Eagles” are based in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently forward deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely engages and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



P-8A crew discussing the next day’s events with RBN and USCG at the pre-sail conference.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 11:47 Story ID: 455358 Location: BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT BRUNEI 2023 CONCLUDES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.