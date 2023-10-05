NAVFAC MIDLANT Disestablishes Asset Management BL – Services Refocused to Better Support Customers, Mission

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231006-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 6, 2023) To better execute the Naval Facilities...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231006-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 6, 2023) To better execute the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic mission, the Asset Management Business Line (AMBL) was disestablished in September 2023. As a result, approximately 1,000 former AMBL employees, who play a key role in the day-to-day planning and execution of NAVFAC assets, were realigned into Planning, Design, and Construction and Public Works directorates; Public Private Venture Division; and the Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – To better execute the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) mission, the Asset Management Business Line (AMBL) was disestablished in September 2023.



As a result, approximately 1,000 former AMBL employees, who play a key role in the day-to-day planning and execution of NAVFAC assets, were realigned into Planning, Design, and Construction (PDC) and Public Works (PW) directorates; Public Private Venture (PPV) Division; and the Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office (BRAC PMO).



“This decision has been in the planning process for a while and was done to better support the Navy mission,” said former NAVFAC MIDLANT AMBL Director Virginia Hawley. “Transition is never an easy process, but our first priority was always to take care of our hardworking, dedicated employees. The realignment of our products and services will collectively benefit our customers.”



This isn’t the first time AMBL has experienced change:



• From the 1980s to the 1990s, the Facilities Planning and Real Estate Department (09P) was comprised of the Facility Planning Division, Environmental Planning, and Real Estate at NAVFAC Atlantic. Office code 09P was the lead for studies and plans, environmental assessments and impact statements, resource management plans, real estate actions, and Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) support.



• In 1999, the Planning and Base Development Department was established with Master Planning, Facilities Planning, Project Development and Atlantic Fleet support.



• The first Integrated Product Teams were established around 2002 in the Atlantic area of responsibility (AOR), including planning and real estate teams.



• In 2004, the Base Development Business Line was established, and Environmental Planning Division functions moved to the Environmental Business Line.



• In 2008, AMBL stood up with Planning, Real Estate, and Public Private Venture Divisions.



• The Encroachment Program, including Community Planning Liaison Officers, was created in 2009.



• The Real Property (RP) Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness program, including the RP Accountability Officers, was created in 2010.



• From 2008 to 2016, while the AM4 branch was aligned with the Assistant Regional Engineer (ARE), the AM4 Product Line Leader was dual-hatted as the Deputy ARE.



• In 2020, the Real Estate Business Line stood up as a separate entity to streamline and strengthen existing NAVFAC authority.



In the NAVFAC MIDLANT AOR, the AMBL planners made significant contributions to the Navy. Some major initiatives included: Homeport Sailors Ashore – E1-E4 Bachelor Enlisted Quarters Capital Investment Plan; recapitalization of Chambers Field, Waterfront Plan, and the planning of the first double decker piers onboard Naval Station Norfolk; Warfare Enterprise Global Shore Infrastructure Plan; Regional Integration Planning, and functional Regional Shore Infrastructure Plan; PPV agreements; Real Property audits; Master Planning updates and resiliency planning; footprint reduction and disposal actions; Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) planning; Military Construction project planning; Marine Installation Command support and facilities reset planning; and Hurricane Florence Recovery, to name a few.



“While bittersweet, this realignment is a major milestone in the history of our command and the enterprise,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer Capt. Matt Riethmiller. “Virginia Hawley has been a force multiplier for the command, and she played an integral role in the planning and execution process for AMBL’s seamless transition.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.