NAVFAC MIDLANT Disestablishes Asset Management BL – Services Refocused to Better Support Customers, Mission

231006-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 6, 2023) To better execute the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic mission, the Asset Management Business Line (AMBL) was disestablished in September 2023. As a result, approximately 1,000 former AMBL employees, who play a key role in the day-to-day planning and execution of NAVFAC assets, were realigned into Planning, Design, and Construction and Public Works directorates; Public Private Venture Division; and the Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/released)

