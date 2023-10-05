NAVFAC Southeast Awards Contract for Seawall Erosion Repair at NAS Jacksonville

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $12.9 million firm-fixed-price design-build construction contract, September 29, to Dawson Enterprises, LLC, from Honolulu, Hawaii, for seawall erosion repair at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida.



The repair of the seawall is imperative to mitigate erosion and ensure the preservation of current facilities, utilities, and property at NAS Jacksonville.



Hurricanes Ian and Nicole resulted in erosion and damage to both the natural shorelines and the stabilization structures, particularly those with inadequate rock revetments and insufficient rip-rap concrete debris.



The current shoreline conditions encompass a wide range of features, including natural shorelines with wetlands and stabilized shorelines featuring structures such as rock revetments, concrete and asphalt debris, and seawalls.



This project aims to conduct immediate repairs in multiple shoreline zones along the St. John's River at NAS Jacksonville. These repairs are essential to establish erosion safeguards within the land area designated by the Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) boundary and outside of any identified wetland zones. Additionally, the project will address pavement subsidence issues behind a section of a concrete sheet pile bulkhead near the helicopter landing area.



Shoreline restoration efforts will entail the removal of existing flat and irregularly shaped concrete debris, reshaping the shoreline slope, and the establishment of shoreline stabilization using granite stone. In some cases, shoreline repairs will necessitate the removal of various trees and brush-type vegetation to accommodate the construction of the stabilization measures.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 Story ID: 455349 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US NAVFAC Southeast Awards Contract for Seawall Erosion Repair at NAS Jacksonville, by Jeffrey Hamlin