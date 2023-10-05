51 LRS maximizes warfighter support with vehicle validation

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight completed a basewide validation process to ensure proper usage and allocation of Osan Air Base’s vehicle fleet inventory.



Every three to five years, fleet management and analysis requires units to justify their vehicle assets to ensure the fleet is right-sized. From firetrucks to forklifts, over 129 types of vehicles underwent the validation process to make sure units have the right wheels for the job.



“Right-sizing the fleet ensures that the vehicle type assigned to the job is appropriate and the mission is executed in the best way possible,” said Staff Sgt. Tenisha Little, 51st LRS noncommissioned officer in charge of fleet management and analysis, “this helps us make sure we get the full use of Air Force resources through-out the years.”



In August, two weeks of interviews were conducted to determine which units would be able to keep their vehicles, be exchanged for a better fit, or reallocated to another unit altogether.



Part of the determination fell to the responsibility of squadron vehicle control officers who document usage through mileage or hours operated on a monthly basis to substantiate the frequency of use.



The 441st Vehicle Supply Chain Operation Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. reviewed the utilization findings for over 800 assets installation-wide.



“We service 46 units and upon completion of the vehicle validation process we estimated that 97% of our fleet was validated,” Little added.



With an emphasis on mission readiness, the 51st LRS fleet management team is dedicated to retaining valuable assets by maintaining a high-level of utilization which ensures every unit has the means to execute the mission.



“We’re more than just a mechanic shop,” said Senior Airman Joshua Wright, 51st LRS fleet management and analysis production controller. “Sure, we take care of vehicles, but our civil engineers need those vehicles to take care of buildings and security forces needs those vehicles to defend the base. Ultimately, we are taking care of those that take care of others.”

