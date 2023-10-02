51 LRS maximizes warfighter support with vehicle validation

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight completed a basewide vehicle validation interview process from Aug. 14th to Aug. 30th. Approximately 46 units had their vehicle assets verified to ensure mission readiness through the maximization of Air Force resources, vehicle reliability and the safety of Airmen.



The validation process occurs every three to five years. Beginning in June 2022, fleet management and analysis prepared units across the 51st Fighter Wing to validate usage in order for units to retain any one of the 129 types of job-specific vehicles to include humvees, patrol cars, fire trucks, and forklifts assigned to their unit to complete individual or unique mission sets.



Vehicle usage is documented monthly by squadron vehicle control officers which entails tracking mileage or hours used to substantiate the frequency of use. The 441st Vehicle Supply Chain Operation Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. reviewed the utilization for over 800 assets installation-wide and held interviews to analyze justifications of appropriate use or to discover underutilization of vehicles which would be reallocated.



“Right-sizing the fleet ensures that the vehicle type assigned to the job is appropriate and it ensures the mission is completed in the best way possible,” said Staff Sgt. Tenisha Little, 51st LRS non-commissioned officer in charge of fleet management and analysis. “This helps us make sure we get the full use of Air Force resources.”



“We service 46 units and upon completion of the vehicle validation process we estimated that 97% of our fleet was validated,” she continued.



With an emphasis on mission readiness, the 51st LRS fleet management team is dedicated to prioritizing safety and saving valuable resources to ensure every unit can execute the mission to their highest capacity through routine training and maintenance.



“We’re more than just a mechanic shop,” said Senior Airman Joshua Wright, 51st LRS fleet management and analysis production controller. “Sure, we take care of vehicles but our civil engineers take care of buildings and security forces take care of people. Ultimately, we are taking care of those that take care of others.”



The combined efforts of fleet management and analysis and unit vehicle control officers were critical throughout the process to ensure that Team Osan can continue its ‘Fight Tonight’ mission and maintain the standard of excellence in readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 01:40 Story ID: 455084 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51 LRS maximizes warfighter support with vehicle validation, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.