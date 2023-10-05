Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION

    FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION

    Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan, the only United States Army installation in the Caribbean, facilitated...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2023

    Story by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Fort Buchanan, the only United States Army installation in the Caribbean, facilitated the mobilization of approximately 90 Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 210th Regional Support Group on Oct 4.
    The soldiers left the island for Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will be in charge of the largest military mobilization station in the United States.
    "This mobilization of soldiers from Puerto Rico is a clear example of the important role that Fort Buchanan plays supporting warfighter readiness and deployability of units in the Caribbean," said Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan.
    Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.
    The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:10
    Story ID: 455318
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION
    FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Fort Buchanan
    soldados boricuas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT