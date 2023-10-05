FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Fort Buchanan, the only United States Army installation in the Caribbean, facilitated the mobilization of approximately 90 Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 210th Regional Support Group on Oct 4.

The soldiers left the island for Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will be in charge of the largest military mobilization station in the United States.

"This mobilization of soldiers from Puerto Rico is a clear example of the important role that Fort Buchanan plays supporting warfighter readiness and deployability of units in the Caribbean," said Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan.

Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.

The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

