    FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Fort Buchanan, the only United States Army installation in the Caribbean, facilitated the mobilization of approximately 90 Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 210th Regional Support Group on Oct 4.

    Puerto Rico
    Readiness
    Fort Buchanan

