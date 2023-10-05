Fort Buchanan, the only United States Army installation in the Caribbean, facilitated the mobilization of approximately 90 Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 210th Regional Support Group on Oct 4.
FORT BUCHANAN READINESS ENABLER'S ROLE IN ACTION
