Wyoming National Guard: Serving Our Community Beyond the Call of Duty

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: CW4 Derick Fisbeck, CW2 Matt Schafer, Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right: CW4 Derick Fisbeck, CW2 Matt Schafer, Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt, Col. Toby Alkire, and Robin Bocanegra – Comea Shelter Executive Director, participate in the delivery of non-perishable foods to the Comea Shelter on Oct. 3, 2023. The food donations were generously contributed by Wyoming National Guard service members as part of the WYARNG end-of-summer BBQ event held at Lyons Park in Cheyenne in September. see less | View Image Page

In the heart of Cheyenne, Wyoming, the spirit of community and selflessness runs deep. This sentiment was displayed on Oct. 3 when Wyoming National Guard members joined hands to donate food to a local shelter, exemplifying the true essence of service to their fellow residents.



On a crisp autumn morning, senior leaders of the Wyoming National Guard delivered non-perishable foods to the Cooperative Ministry for Emergency Assistance (COMEA) homeless shelter, engaging in a mission of a different kind—one that would benefit those in need right in their backyard. Soldiers, Airmen, and even state employees of the Wyoming Military Department donated the food during an end-of-summer BBQ event held at Lyons Park last month.



Col Toby Alkire, chief of staff of the Wyoming Army National Guard, expressed the group's deep commitment to helping their community. "Our mission is to protect and serve, which extends beyond our military duties," Col. Alkire said.



"We recognize that many in our community are struggling, and we want to do our part to make a difference.”



The members of the Wyoming National Guard had been collecting non-perishable food items for weeks, a collective effort that touched the hearts of many. Soldiers, Airmen, and even state employees joined the cause, contributing generously to the growing stockpile of canned goods, pasta, rice, and other essentials.



The sheer volume of donations spoke volumes about the unity and compassion of Cheyenne's residents. Their dedication to service extended far beyond the call of duty.