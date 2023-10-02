Wyoming National Guard: Serving Our Community Beyond the Call of Duty

From left to right: CW4 Derick Fisbeck, CW2 Matt Schafer, Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt, Col. Toby Alkire, and Robin Bocanegra – Comea Shelter Executive Director, participate in the delivery of non-perishable foods to the Comea Shelter on Oct. 3, 2023. The food donations were generously contributed by Wyoming National Guard service members as part of the WYARNG end-of-summer BBQ event held at Lyons Park in Cheyenne in September. (Courtesy Image)

