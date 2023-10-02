From left to right: CW4 Derick Fisbeck, CW2 Matt Schafer, Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt, Col. Toby Alkire, and Robin Bocanegra – Comea Shelter Executive Director, participate in the delivery of non-perishable foods to the Comea Shelter on Oct. 3, 2023. The food donations were generously contributed by Wyoming National Guard service members as part of the WYARNG end-of-summer BBQ event held at Lyons Park in Cheyenne in September. (Courtesy Image)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 13:32
|Photo ID:
|8059124
|VIRIN:
|231003-Z-A3613-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard: Serving Our Community Beyond the Call of Duty [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard: Serving Our Community Beyond the Call of Duty
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT