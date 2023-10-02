Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Travis Air Force Base

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Honorable Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, visited Travis Air Force Base, Sept. 26-27.

The purpose of her visit was to better understand the active role the 60th Air Mobility Wing plays within Air Mobility Command and the Department of the Air Force.

"Air Mobility Command is a force multiplier," said Jones. "To effectively compete with China, our ability to move troops and supplies around the globe, and sustain air operations in highly contested environments, is critical. I visited Travis AFB to understand their mobility mission better and ensure we're resourcing them effectively as we reoptimize for global power competition."

During her two-day visit, she received a behind-the-scenes look at KC-46A Pegasus operations, aeromedical staging and David Grant USAF Medical Center missions.

“I found the folks here are doing an amazing job,” said Jones. “They’re dedicated; they’re innovative. There are some challenges, though, and I appreciated the Travis Airmen bringing those issues to my attention so we can try to address them as we reoptimize for great power competition.”

Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, was with the acting under secretary throughout her tour of the installation.

“It was great to meet Honorable Jones and her team today and show them around Travis,” said Salmi. “We’re proud of what our team accomplishes every day and always excited to showcase their efforts to Air Force leaders.”

Jones said she was also impressed with the support from the local community outside Travis AFB.

“I witnessed the incredible support Travis AFB receives from the local community,” said Jones. “Thank you for continuing to help with issues ranging from quality-of-life, to spousal licensure, to critical infrastructure outside the base.”

Jones has performed the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force since March 6, in which she oversees the DAF’s $205 billion budget and the development and implementation of policy for organizing, training, and equipping Air Forces and Space Forces comprised of 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families.

On Sept. 21, President Joe Biden nominated Melissa Dalton as under secretary of the Air Force. Jones will continue to perform the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, pending Dalton’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

