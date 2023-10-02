NSAW Spotlights High-Performing Sailors, Civilians

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) recognized its outstanding Sailors and civilian employees at a Oct. 3 ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. “Thank you all for everything you’re doing,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Burns, noting the vast efforts undertaken last week to prepare for a potential government shutdown. “This experiment in democracy is ongoing; I’m proud of you guys.”



First to be recognized was Chief Culinary Specialist Renarda Collins, who served as leading chief petty officer and leaves the command this month for a new assignment. Collins received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her expert support of Visiting Flag Quarters. “Chief Petty Officer Collins was responsible for supporting Sailors and civilian personnel at the visiting quarters while managing the day-to-day operations of the [Chief of Naval Operation’s] guest house,” according to the award citation. Collins also received accolades and a letter of commendation from the Program Executive Office, Aircraft Carriers for supporting its change of office ceremony this summer.



Three of Collins’s Sailors – Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 1st Class Zack Little, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dushaun Jones, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Robert Zobel – also received letters of commendation for their support of the same event.



Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Davin Jones received a letter of commendation from Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore for his “flawless” performance of preventative and corrective maintenance onboard Ceremonial Barge Chesapeake while serving as lead electrician and maintenance technician. Jones’s “superior” performance resulted is his selection as NSAW’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter.



Burns recognized several NSAW civilians for their years of loyal federal service. Jessica Davis, Robert Hawes and Sidney Woods received 15-year certificates and pins; John Branscomb, Charles Roberson Jr., and Juan Sanchez were recognized for 20 years of service.



Vistacion Barnes and Carl Hawthorne received certificates and pins for 25 years of service, while Jeanetta Roland was recognized for a phenomenal 40 years of service. “Absolutely incredible,” said Burns, who led two rounds of applause for Roland.



Congratulations to all who received awards!

