    NSAW Spotlights High-Performing Sailors, Civilians

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    Jeanetta Roland, supervisory program analyst at Naval Support Activity Washington, receives a certificate for an incredible 40 years of loyal federal service from Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSAW Spotlights High-Performing Sailors, Civilians, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    NSAW

