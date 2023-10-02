AAFES top enlisted visits Yokota

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior enlisted advisor visited Yokota Air Base, Japan, to ensure Yokota Airmen and their families have what they need to stay ready and resilient.



During his visit, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby toured Exchange facilities and met with Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 374th MSG Senior Enlisted Leader, to discuss how the Department of Defense retailer can improve the quality of life for the community.



“The Exchange is all-in to make Yokota a great place to work and live,” said Osby, one of only 30 active-duty service members assigned to AAFES and responsible for Exchange operations. “We’re committed to expanding and improving our services and options to best serve the community.”



Recent improvements included the addition of unleaded gasoline at the Yokota Fussa Express, providing more affordable fuel options for Team Yokota. In past years, only premium unleaded gasoline was available for purchase.



In 2023, Exchange leadership focused on building relationships with community partners, installation commanders and military families through events such as “Meet the Managers,” which is aimed at creating professional networks to routinely assess installation needs.Exchange leaders have also conducted more than 20 immersion tours with group and squadron installation commanders to provide them insight to the daily operations of the 54th-largest retailer in the United States.



During the past year, the Yokota Exchange was recognized for excellence and awarded the Best Medium Size Exchange worldwide by Exchange senior leadership at the General Managers and Main Store Manager conference in April. Yokota also won the customer vote for Stars & Stripes’ best Exchange in mainland Japan.



Every time service members shop their Exchange—whether in person or at ShopMyExchange.com—they are strengthening their community because100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community through quality-of-life programs and capital improvements. In the last 10 years, the Exchange worldwide has contributed $3.5 billion in earnings to quality-of-life programs.



“It matters where you shop,” Osby said. “Small changes can make a big difference in a community. The Exchange is passionate about enhancing the quality of life for our heroes.”

