Exchange Shoppers Can Win Their Share of $6,300 in Prizes During the Tide ‘Turn to Cold’ Online Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble, is giving military shoppers an opportunity to score a new washer and dryer along with other high-efficiency laundry products in the chilling P&G Tide “Turn to Cold” sweepstakes.



Starting Oct. 1, all authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit http://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes to throw their hat into the ring for a shot at winning a piece of the $6,300 in prizes. Six winners will be chosen, three winning the Grand Prize of a new washer and dryer, and three runner-up winners taking home a prize pack full of high-efficiency laundry products.



“This giveaway is a fun opportunity for us to give back to our military community in a unique way” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.



No purchase is necessary to win. Contact your local Exchange store for more information. Winners will be selected on or about Nov. 17. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Facebook-friendly version: @shopmyexchange is “turning to cold” with the Procter & Gamble Tide #TurnToCold sweepstakes! Starting Oct. 1, military shoppers can enter online for a chance to win a brand-new washer and dryer set! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2vB



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact TSgt Eli Smith, 214-312-3830 or Smithbenj@aafes.com



