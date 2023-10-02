Improving Suicide Prevention

The Department of Defense reported over 500 deaths by suicide in service members during the calendar year 2021. This number was down slightly from the previous year, but continued the upward trend that has been swelling over the last decade.

Lt. Sarah Gomez-Lorraine, a U.S. Navy chaplain assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), speaks to familiarization and utilization of resources, preventative care, and, ultimately, compassion as being some of the greatest tools at our disposal in tackling this issue.

Historically, those in the Navy with mental health concerns, including suicidal ideation, have had limited options to seek care. Chaplains and the emergency room were the most common courses of action.

“Chaplains, we take care of the persons who wear the uniform,” said Gomez-Lorraine. “Regarding suicide, emotional, spiritual and mental health, Navy chaplains are 100 percent confidential. As chaplains, we strive to be where it matters, when it matters.”

Simultaneously, however, she says that she appreciates the effort that the Navy has shown toward trying new ideas and programs. She lists a myriad of examples—ranging from clinics, to training events, to Navy-wide initiatives—as new options available to Sailors who are seeking support.

“Emotional, spiritual and mental health are not ‘one-size-fits-all’, and I believe the Navy is continuing to look for new ideas to better support the warfighters and their families,” said Gomez-Lorraine.

Changes in Navy-wide policy have been occurring recently as well, such as the new development of bringing more chaplains on more ships, like DDGs, so Sailors have a resource as part of the ship’s company. Initiated in 2021, Gomez-Lorraine explains that, “the aim is for chaplains to be able to connect with their Sailors—of varying beliefs or no belief.”

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Alexander Yarbrough, a Sailor also assigned to Spruance, agrees that having an embedded chaplain at all times is an invaluable asset.

“Yeah, deployment is hard,” said Yarbrough. “It really is exhausting. But I mean when I think of recent tragedies in this category, I can’t help but think back to times it occurred here, state-side.”

In addition to putting chaplains in more places, another recent change has been the passing of the Brandon Act, which Gomez-Lorraine says is a “phenomenal move forward for Sailors to seek resources.” According to a 2023 release by the Department of Defense, “The Brandon Act is a law that creates a self-initiated referral process for service members seeking a mental health evaluation and aims to reduce stigma by allowing them to seek help confidentially.” It aims to do this over the course of two phases; the first phase focused on active-duty service members, and the second phase supporting those service members not currently serving in active duty. The first phase of the policy has already begun implementation and directs the Secretaries of the Military Departments to establish policies and procedures for service members to request a referral for a mental health evaluation through a commanding officer or supervisor.

The Brandon Act is named after Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta who died by suicide in 2018, and was signed into law in late 2021 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022.

Learning about these resources not only potentially helps one in a future time of need, but also allows one to be an asset to those around them. This preventative care is critical, according to Gomez-Lorraine.

“Our DDG does countless hours of preventative maintenance to our equipment,” said Gomez-Lorraine. “We still respond to material casualties, but we don’t wait for them to happen to do something. Our commanding officer, Cmdr. Christopher Ivey, tells us, ‘Be obsessed with what you can control!’ Similarly, we are striving to provide preventative emotional, spiritual, and mental health education to our warfighters.”

She adds that one of the most important pieces in suicide prevention is being there for someone in a time of need.

“I’ve come to learn that in most cases, suicide becomes the way toward peace when the pain is too overwhelming,” said Gomez-Lorraine. “Please ask directly if someone you know is considering suicide. Do not underestimate the power of active listening and compassion. Then get them to safety via available resources. While duty to our country above ourselves is noble, our Navy also needs leadership at every level and rank to put themselves into the equation of seeking help when it is needed. When junior Sailors see their leadership demonstrate how to take care of their own emotional, spiritual and mental health, they set the standard for their subordinates to follow and truly show what it means to be Navy Strong.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:29 Story ID: 455159 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Improving Suicide Prevention, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.