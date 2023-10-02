Commissaries encourage patrons to prepare, share meals at home to provide nutritional, social and financial benefits

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) urges military families to focus on the value of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) urges military families to focus on the value of cooking and eating meals together which will, hopefully, establish home-cooking as a longstanding tradition. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Kathy Milley, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, more people are electing to eat out at restaurants rather than cooking meals at home. However, according to recent Consumer Price Index releases, the cost of eating out is outpacing the cost of preparing meals at home, making home-cooked meals an appealing option for both the wallet and your well-being.



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) urges military families to focus on the value of cooking and eating meals together which will, hopefully, establish home-cooking as a longstanding tradition.



The benefits of sharing a home-cooked meal with your family go far beyond saving money and is a better choice for many reasons:



• Meals can be more nutritious and may taste better since there is more control and awareness of all the ingredients going into the meal.

• Portion sizes are much easier to manage.

• Increased family meals are associated with a greater intake of fruits and vegetables.

• Children learn from observation. Healthy habits seen at home will translate into their adulthood. Taking part in preparing meals will teach kids how to plan, prepare and serve.

• Cooking meals together at home encourages quality family time and creates memories.

• Family meals improve family functioning – family connectedness, communication, expressiveness, and problem-solving.

• For children, regular family meals are linked to higher grades and self-esteem and less risky behavior.

• Meals prepared at home will generally save the family money.

• The entire family can be involved in using resources to develop meal plans and manage shopping lists.



“Make a commitment to share one more family meal at home each week,” said Deborah Harris, DeCA’s dietitian and health and wellness program manager (who holds a master of Public Health degree and is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist).



“Small, consistent steps to share a home-cooked meal around the dinner table can have overwhelmingly positive benefits,” she added. “And it doesn’t have to be a time-consuming venture. Use quick, economical, nutritious Thinking Outside the Box (https://corp.commissaries.com/healthy-living/healthy-eats) recipes and other commissary resources (https://shop.commissaries.com/) to make preparing meals at home quick and painless.”

