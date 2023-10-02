Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissaries encourage patrons to prepare, share meals at home to provide nutritional, social and financial benefits

    Commissaries encourage patrons to prepare, share meals at home to provide nutritional, social and financial benefits

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) urges military families to focus on the value of cooking and eating meals together which will, hopefully, establish home-cooking as a longstanding tradition. (DeCA graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 8055419
    VIRIN: 231003-O-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2203
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissaries encourage patrons to prepare, share meals at home to provide nutritional, social and financial benefits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commissaries encourage patrons to prepare, share meals at home to provide nutritional, social and financial benefits

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    home-cooked meals
    Preparing meals at home
    commissary recipes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT