YPG welcomes new Medical Clinic Officer in Charge

Photo By Ana Henderson | The Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic’s Officer in Charge 1st Lt. Stephanie Birge...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | The Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic’s Officer in Charge 1st Lt. Stephanie Birge is enjoying working in a small community and clinic. (Left to right) Denise Scheller, Frank Smalls, Sgt. Matthew Romero, Spc. Jason Yang, Spc. Jose Zepeda, Sgt. Bryant Hernandez, Spc. Nathan Britenfeld, Spc. Anahi Salas, (back) Spc. Jonathan Martinez, Spc. Jaylan Jenkins and Stagg Sgt. Joshua Chamberlain. see less | View Image Page

The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Medical Clinic recently welcomed 1st Lt. Stephanie Birge as the Officer in Charge.



Birge been serving in the U.S. Army for 13 years and started her medical career as a combat medic before attending nursing school. Prior to being stationed at YPG, Birge served at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.



“I got to learn quite a bit. I got to spend time on the inpatient medical surgical ward, the Emergency Room, and patient safety, which taught me about nursing and leadership, so I appreciated it.”



Now, she plans to bring that experience with patient care to YPG’s community.



“With my knowledge, especially working with patient safety, and being placed in a leadership position in patient safety there, that it will help me here leading the Soldiers and making sure our patients are always safe.”

Birge is enjoying the YPG community saying, “It’s a small community and I really enjoy the small community feeling. I have worked in small clinics before, and I really enjoyed them. I like being closer to the Soldiers and getting to know our patients more.”



She also hopes to continue the momentum her team has with connecting with their patients. Birge says she plans to, “continue to get involved in the community as much as possible and work with the YPG leadership to ensure that we are doing everything for our community and meeting all the needs that they have.”