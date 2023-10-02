Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG welcomes new Medical Clinic Officer in Charge

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic’s Officer in Charge 1st Lt. Stephanie Birge is enjoying working in a small community and clinic. (Left to right) Denise Scheller, Frank Smalls, Sgt. Matthew Romero, Spc. Jason Yang, Spc. Jose Zepeda, Sgt. Bryant Hernandez, Spc. Nathan Britenfeld, Spc. Anahi Salas, (back) Spc. Jonathan Martinez, Spc. Jaylan Jenkins and Stagg Sgt. Joshua Chamberlain.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 8054930
    VIRIN: 230921-O-WH463-3255
    Resolution: 5192x2508
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG welcomes new Medical Clinic Officer in Charge, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG

