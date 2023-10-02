News Release – USS Little Rock (LCS 9) Decommissions

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Sept. 29, 2023) – Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Little Rock (LCS 9) was decommissioned in Mayport, Fla., September 29.



As an operational unit, Little Rock and its crew played an important role in the defense of our nation and maritime freedom. Little Rock and its Sailors were key to determine the operational success and deployment capabilities of today’s LCS platform.



During the ceremony guest speaker, Capt. Todd Peters, Commodore, Mine Division Two Two, wished the crew of Little Rock fair winds and following seas as they bid farewell to their ship.



“Although we bid farewell to the ship we all love, the pride, heritage and legacy of USS Little Rock will live on in her Sailors.” said Capt. Todd Peters, Commodore, Mine Division Two Two. “We can take solace in knowing we did our best and what we truly loved about Little Rock was the comradery of our shipmates and the joy of serving together as a crew, facing and overcoming challenges as they came.”



Little Rock and its Sailors contributed a tremendous amount of work and time to ensure success of the LCS program during the ship’s time in naval service. USS Little Rock (LCS 9) began the year with a Light Off Assessment (LOA) from 11 to 14 January. Little Rock started her Basic Phase in preparation for her Fourth Fleet deployment in 2023. Little Rock deployed March 31 2023 to Fourth Fleet. During her deployment partnered with U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol Detachment she supported Operation CARIB East and Operation Martillo, participated in UNITAS, providing key interactions with international partners. Little Rock also completed over seven vessel interdictions, disrupting over 6127kgs of cocaine, seizing a value of more than 127 million dollars. While deployed, Little Rock provided maritime security presence enabling the free flow of commerce in key corridors of trade.



“To the crew of Little Rock, thank you for the chance to be a part of this ceremony. I wish you all continued success and happiness now and in the future, no matter where the Navy and life take you.” Said Capt. Todd Peters, Commodore, Mine Division Two Two. “Continue to work hard, do great things, and make us all proud!”



Little Rock was designed by Lockheed Martin and constructed by Marinette Marine Corporation (Fincantieri) Marinette, Wisconsin. Little Rock was commissioned December 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. Janée Lambert Bonner, wife of former Congressman Jo Bonner, who served as the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st district from 2003 to 2013, served as the ship’s sponsor.



USS Little Rock (LCS 9) is the fifth ship in the Freedom-class littoral combat ships and the second ship in the United States Navy to be named after Little Rock, the capital city of Arkansas. The ship represents the proud people of the Little Rock community. Upon decommissioning, its Sailors will receive follow-on orders to new assignments.



LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are versatile and are capable to support a broad spectrum of fleet missions and operate alongside regional navies and coast guards while supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



