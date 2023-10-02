The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Amy F.

Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity...... read more read more Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Amy F., a former toxic material handler lead with various roles within BGCA. Her experience in chemical and conventional weapons is impressive, as is her resilience in recovering from an autoimmune disorder that was near fatal. The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA. see less | View Image Page

This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Amy F., a former toxic material handler lead with various roles within BGCA. Her experience in chemical and conventional weapons is impressive, as is her resilience in recovering from an autoimmune disorder that was near fatal.



The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA.



Name: Amy F.



Duty Title: Toxic Material Handler Lead



Time at BGCA: 6 years at Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA)



Job Duties: There were so many moving parts every time we shipped to the demolition plant. My job involved a lot of coordination to ensure that the different moving parts were in sync and that the well-oiled machine was running smoothly.



Most Enjoyable Aspect of Job: My interaction with my co-workers. The team we had was awesome.



Experience with Chemical Weapons: I supported chemical operations as a medic for two years. Then I went to BGCA, who stored the chemical weapons, as a toxic material handler, and then I was promoted to a toxic material handler lead.



View of BGCA’s Mission: It was huge in the community. The purpose of BGCA was to store chemical weapons initially. So, ensuring that they were stored safely was a priority to the community. Then, of course, when it was time to support destruction, we wanted to keep the same level of safety for those actions. We had a huge global impact.



Greatest Accomplishment at BGCA: Being a part of that last team to load the very last of the VX rockets for delivery to the plant was incredible. I helped wipe out a whole class of weapons.



Amazing Anecdote: Last July of 2022, I got an autoimmune disorder that left me paralyzed from the neck down. I had to learn to do everything over again. I had to learn how to eat, how to walk, and even things like how to use my arms. During this time, I realized I had spent more time with my co-workers through challenging operations over several years than with my actual family. Well, this was not a one-sided feeling. Let me tell you something- I mean it when I say that the chemical community is a family. I got an outpouring of support, visitors, and even paid time off donated from my chemical family. It is important to remember that at the time of my diagnosis, I had left BGCA and was with another organization. I did not see my BGCA family much anymore. However, when I got sick, it was my chemical family who I got 99% of my support from. I owe my life to two of my co-workers who were there the day I had a near-fatal issue at the rehabilitation hospital. If those two girls had not been there that day, I would not be here. That is the kind of family I had, and even though I left BGCA, they never stopped thinking about me. The bond that the chemical community has runs deep because it is such a small community, but it is all over the world.



Plans for the Future: I am in medical retirement. I am enjoying retired life and still making recovery efforts.



Favorite Part of Working at BGCA: It was very prestigious to work at BGCA. Being part of the organization was exciting because of the mission's uniqueness. You must respect the materials you are working with As long as you respect the materials, you are good and can operate safely. The people I worked with were like family; we were all very close in the chemical operations division. I even loved the exercises because not only was it a time to learn, but it was a time to shine.



Final Thoughts: When I was at BGCA, I made it a goal to learn something new every day because you can learn something from everybody, whether it is the janitor or the CEO.